Make Safe Quick Pickles from Fresh Local Produce with OSU Extension

Quick or fresh pickles are family favorites and easy to prepare and preserve safely at home. Carol Nelson, OSU Extension Master Food Preserver will teach a public workshop to demonstrate pickling methods. Participants will get to put the recipes to work and make two jars of pickles to take home. The low-temperature pasteurization canning method which helps keep cucumber pickles crisp will be demonstrated.

Two public workshops will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 9am-noon or 1-4pm at the OSU Extension Office in Redmond. Participants must pre-register by Friday, August 10 by calling 541-548-6088. The class fee is $15. Class size will be limited.