Martha Davis & The Motels

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)



Friday, April 27 at 7:30pm Martha Davis and The Motels make their Central Oregon debut in a performance presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation. Their songs exemplified the sound and their iconic MTV videos embodied the look of “new wave” in the 1980s. The lineup of players includes Nicholas Johns, Eric Gardner, Clint Walsh and original member Marty Jourard. Martha Davis, “arguably the most charismatic female performer in rock” (L. A. Times), describes the current band as “the best Motels ever.” This special performance celebrate the 36th anniversary of their breakthrough album, All Four One, featuring hits Only the Lonely, Take the L and one of Rolling Stone’s Best Summer Songs of All Time, Suddenly Last Summer.

This performance is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology, Deschutes Brewery, Oregrown, Hasson Company Realtors, AmeriTitle, and Sally Russell. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: Martha Davis and The Motels

Tickets: $22, $32, $42 (Plus $3 Preservation Fee)

When: Friday, April 27th at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org