Mt. Bachelor’s GraviCross

Rare is it that a sporting event can truly bill itself as unique, but Mt. Bachelor’s Third Annual GraviCross presented by 10 Barrel Brewing Co. would certainly qualify. Combining two of the most exciting sports on two wheels — mountain biking and cyclocross — Gravicross attracts more than 100 of the best riders in the region to compete for a share of $15,000 in cash and prizes.

GraviCross is something you have to see for yourself to get a full appreciation of the event, and Mt. Bachelor would love to have you join in on the festivities and then share it with your audience.

To view a video of the 2018 GraviCross, click here.

The main event is set for Saturday, July 13, at beautiful Mt. Bachelor, just a few miles from Bend, and is part of three days of fun that also includes a Friday night registration party and Sunday kids race.

GraviCross will feature both men’s and women’s competitors in multiple divisions racing on a specially designed short course located within Mt. Bachelor’s West Village base area between the Sunshine Accelerator and Pine Marten lifts. The course requires riders to navigate uphill climbs, downhill sections, bike park features, drops, berms, rock gardens, and other obstacles. The winners are determined by how many laps a racer can complete in the allotted times for each division — in addition to awards such as “best style” and “best whip.”

Spectators get an incredible view of all the action, too, and 10 Barrel makes the experience all the better by hosting a beer garden all day long. Saturday’s festivities begin at 10am, and the races begin at 1pm. Awards and live music follow the racing.

There really is no other event in the Pacific Northwest quite like it.

gravicross.com