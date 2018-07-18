Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival Headlines Lettuce

(Photo courtesy of Newberry Event)

July 27-29

The sixth Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival – Fundraiser to Defeat Multiple Sclerosis is an outdoor ticketed 3-day festivais; a fun summer getaway with free tent camping and RV sites available. It’s family-friendly with teen tickets and kids under 13 free. With over 20 bands on two rotating stages, the lawns, shady aspens & pines at DiamondStone Guest Lodge, adjacent to Quail Run Golf Course, create a beautiful outdoor concert venue. The theme is live music VARIETY with many genres. Relax in lawn chairs or dance in the grass right in front of the performers.

Speaking of dancing, this year the stunning Huecha Omeyocan Aztec dance troupe will perform, as well as minglie with attendees, sharing their history and culture. This will be a weekend of vibrant, high energy, positively messaged performances. Lettuce headlines Saturday night. On a west coast tour, the Newberry Event is an Oregon exclusive performance. Con Brio warms up the Saturday crowd. The festival brings National touring acts to So. Deschutes County. Pimps of Joytime headlines Friday night. Other artists featured will be the Shook Twins, identical twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook, with dreamy harmonies, and HONEYHONEY’s alternative bluegrass folk. Just some of the other bands this year are The Stone Foxes from San Francisco with rock and roll for a new generation, Five Alarm Funk from Vancouver, B.C, American troubadour John Craige from L.A., and Pat Simmons Jr. (son of Doobie Brothers Pat Sr.), a multi-instrumentalist from Maui.

With a myriad of vendors – great food (breakfast too), local brewery beers, Kombucha, cider and distillery drinks, you’ll find everything you need for the day or weekend. You’ll also enjoy a silent auction of incredible fine art and merchandise, homemade arts & crafts. This is a limited ticketed fundraising festival that feels like a private party. Tickets on sale now at www.newberryevent.com.