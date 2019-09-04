Norberto Guerra Cuban Fusion Concert

(Norberto Guerra)

Norberto Guerra, a Cuban fusion flamenco guitar player will perform a concert At Liberty Arts Collaborative. Guerra’s work blends flamenco, classical guitar, Cuban Son and the Blues. Cuban cocktails available for purchase by Crafted Life.

Guerra lives between Havana and Chicago, and can be heard regularly in both cities. He was schooled in the renowned Cuban conservatory system as well as at the Universidad de las Artes (ISA) in Havana. He has composed for and played with the Havana Ballet and the Havana Symphony, and has worked on and produced albums for Acituna sin Hueso, renowned Flamenco guitarist Rainer Mariño, the fusion Cuban rock band The Boys, and Alain Daniel. He is currently working on his first solo album.

Guerra is married to painter Kay Whitchurch. The pair co-founded the cultural travel group OTROS OJOS in 2018. OTROS OJOS runs culturally immersive small group trips and retreats in Cuba, and is dedicated to the gathering of community through culture and creative practice. The At Liberty concert is one of a series of concerts around the U.S. that OTROS OJOS will host this year.

$15 in advance; $20 at the door

Tickets at otrosojos-concertseries-bend.bpt.me

atlibertyarts.com