Oktoberfest Kicks Off This Weekend

Bend Oktoberfest is a two-day festival in Downtown Bend featuring local beer, wine and cider, traditional German foods, live music, dancing, absurd games and ridiculous feats of strength. The event is free to attend, and the festival is family friendly, with a kid’s zone sponsored by On Point Community Credit Union.

USA Today rated Bend Oktoberfest as one of the top Oktoberfest’s in the country, and it’s no wonder why. The schedule of events boasts a Chicken Dance Flash Mop (happening at 1pm on Saturday), barrel rolling, a bratwurst toss, tricycle races, the Hammerschlagen and a stein holding competition and more.

Of course, you can’t talk about Bend Oktoberfest without talking about the Weiner Dog Races, sponsored by Bend Veterinary Clinic and organized by the Humane Society of Central Oregon. The Weiner Dog races are scheduled for 4pm on Saturday, September 21. The race can be viewed from the bleachers on Irving Avenue next to the track, or from the large LED screen on Oregon Avenue next to the parking garage.

With more than 16 different beers on tap, two ciders and six featured German wines, Bend Oktoberfest has something for everyone. The event features unique brews such as Holy Schmidt Oktoberfest Lager by Sunriver Brewing, The Iron Cross German Hefeweizen by Spider City Brewing and Festbier by 10 Barrel. Bend Oktoberfest beers are local and donated to Bend Oktoberfest by breweries invested in their community’s growth and development.

All of the funds raised at Bend Oktoberfest go directly to keeping Downtown Bend vibrant and thriving. Bend Oktoberfest is the only festival in downtown Bend that financially contributes to ongoing, year-around beautification in our Downtown.

Bend Oktoberfest takes place Friday, September 20 from 3 to 10pm and Saturday, September 21 from 11am to 10pm.

downtownbend.org • bendoktoberfest.com • downtownbend@gmail.com