Oregon Festival of Cars Arrives at Deschutes Historical Museum September 14

(Photos | Courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

The Oregon Festival of Cars Show and Shine will be hosted by the Deschutes Historical Museum from 10am-3pm on September 14. Show and shine is free to the public and voting for best car is encouraged.

Now in its 25th year, the Oregon Festival of Cars features world-class performance cars, one-of-a-kinds and classic cars from around the state. Additional activities include a Sunday Dash.

While at the museum, be sure to check out our latest exhibit, Cruisin’ 97: Travel and Tourism 1930-60, which celebrates car culture and travel in mid-20th century Central Oregon.

oregonfestivalofcars.com • 541-389-1813