Oregon Guitar Quartet to Perform at Sisters High School

(Oregon Guitar Quartet | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s eleventh season, presented by Mission Building, continues on February 14 with a special Valentine’s Day performance by the Oregon Guitar Quartet at the Tower Theatre. While in Bend, the group will visit and perform at Sisters High School, followed by a Q&A session with students.

“This is the first time we are expanding our outreach to the Sisters school district,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are so pleased to offer this unique opportunity to students there.”

The critically acclaimed Oregon Guitar Quartet is an ensemble of four of the finest classical guitarists residing in Portland, Oregon. The group’s members, Mario Diaz, John Mery, Jesse McCann and Bryan Johanson, have been performing and recording together for nearly a decade. Their concert programs constantly change and feature exciting and often daring arrangements for guitar quartet. Their literature spans the centuries, featuring works by composers like Bach, Handel, Scarlatti, and Vivaldi, as well as traditional arrangements and original compositions by fellow member and renowned composer Bryan Johanson.

HDCM Educational Outreach efforts include school visits by their guest performers to inspire local music students and introduce them to the world of professional classical music. This is a rare opportunity for students to interact with renowned musicians in an informal setting. These events are offered at no cost to the students, teachers, or schools involved.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its eleventh season, HDCM has presented a broad range of chamber groups, ranging from string trios to piano quintets. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com