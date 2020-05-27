Performance Preparations: Skincare Tips Before You Perform on Stage

An important part of being a dancer is looking your best and lighting up the stage. Make up is a useful tool that can be used and if done correctly can intensify your performance, hide flaws and enhance your best features. However, as a dancer, it is vital to look after your skin and keep it in the best condition that you can to amplify the effects of make-up and leave your skin looking healthy and vibrant. A good beauty routine is an essential step in achieving this and can help you grace the stage like a true beauty.

A combination of heavy stage lighting and thick makeup can play havoc with your skin and cause breakouts and can aggravate skin conditions such as eczema. It is a good idea to get into the routine of removing your make up and cleaning your skin properly to prevent such issues.

It is also a good idea to invest in a serum and primer to apply to your face before applying your make up to keep your skin moisturised and hydrated and to protect the skin. Hopefully this guide will help you to protect your skin and keep it looking radiant.

Looking after your Skin

Luckily, taking care of your skin does not have to be expensive. There are many great products out there to help you keep your skin in tiptop condition. It is important to establish a routine and keep up with it to keep your skin clear and glowing. The first step should be using a good quality cleanser to remove daily dirt and grime and any make up. A toner should be used next to even out your skin tone followed by a natural moisturiser that can soak into your skin to keep it hydrated. Other products that are useful to use are eye cream to protect the delicate eye area and perhaps a face scrub or mask once a week to exfoliate the dead skin cells promoting healthy skin.

Top tips for dealing with skin conditions

Many dancers suffer from skin conditions such as acne or eczema scarring that can leave your skin looking less than flawless. So what can you do about it? As a guide, it is better to use organic skincare products as non organic products can be harsh on the skin and irritate skin conditions. Some tips for eczema scar removal are to start by trying to lighten the scars by using Aloe Vera and a natural moisturiser such as cocoa butter. Castor oil is also useful as it is naturally high in fatty acids which sink into the skin easily it can also break down tissue damage and encourages collage production.

Some other useful organic skincare products that can be used are: blue Cyprus oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, oatmeal and honey. If you are feeling really brave you could even try snail therapy, which isn’t as gross as it sounds!