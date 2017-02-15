Peter & the Wolf at Madras Performing Art Center

(Photo above: Central Oregon Symphony)

Friday, February 17 at 10am The Tower Theatre Foundation presents Peter and the Wolf at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Nearly 300 students from the Jefferson County School District will attend this free youth concert by the Central Oregon Symphony. Music Director Michael Gesme will conduct 50 members of the Symphony in the classic musical fairy tale written by Sergei Prokofiev. Celebrating their 50th anniversary, this will be the symphony’s first performance in Madras, and the first collaboration with the Tower’s educational program, LessonPLAN.

To learn more about LessonPLAN visit towertheatre.org/education/. The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: Peter and the Wolf with the Central Oregon Symphony

When: Friday, February 17th at 10AM

Where: Madras Performing Arts Center

412 SE Buff St, Madras, OR 97741

www.towertheatre.org