On July 15 Terry LaMont and Monica Paul will perform at Powder River Music Review. The show begins at 4pm at Powder River Pavilion. Music is sponsored by BLACK DISTRIBUTING INC.

Powder River Music Review is organized and presented by non profit volunteer group, Baker City Events. Live Music by popular artists is presented every Sunday in the summer months at 4pm.

Admission is $5 per adult, includes a door prize raffle ticket. Be a super supporter and buy an arms length of tickets for $20. Memberships are available for season tickets. Credit cards welcome. If a business would like to sponsor a concert they are welcome to do so by contacting event organizer, Lynette Perry at 541-519-5653. Baker City Events, P.O. Box 1126, Baker City,OR 97814