Robert Tadjiki & Bend High School Life Skills Program Present Asian New Year Celebration & Cultural Experience

(Photo | Courtesy of Asian New Year Bend)

On Sunday, March 3, Robert Tadjiki and the Bend High School Life Skills Program are presenting an Asian New Year Celebration from 2:30-4:30pm at the Bend Senior High School Auditorium, located at 230 NE Sixth Street.

An event designed to celebrate diversity, the Asian New Year event will feature the stunning, contemporary White Lotus Professional Lion Dancers and the Portland Taiko Drummers who will engage audiences with their reverberating creativity and tradition. There will also be martial arts demonstrations, Taiji and an aerial troop as well as a silent auction. Food will be provided by a variety of local Asian restaurants.

“Diversity is not only something to be appreciated, but for people to revel in. To me, it’s diversity that encourages us to continue exploring,” said Tadjiki, director of Bend High’s Life Skills Program. “We are thrilled to bring these renowned performers to Bend to inspire others while simultaneously bolstering our efforts to support students with disabilities.”

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $60 for families (up to six people).

Tickets at asiannewyearbend.com or 541-610-6967