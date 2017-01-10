The seventh annual Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show will return on Thursday, January 12 for two runway shows: one at 6pm (all ages welcome) and one at 8:30pm (21 and over) at The Midtown Ballroom in Bend.

Rooted in a love of fashion, an appreciation of art and a passion for the planet, the Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show is an annual fundraising event for REALMS Magnet School. Started in 2010, this fundraiser features two eclectic, wearable art runway shows (one that features local students), a live auction of runway garments, a silent auction comprised of local sustainable donations, a pop up “marketplace”, featuring sustainable, creative products from local artists, local food (food trucks providing a variety of dinner choices) and drink.

The runway showcases both adult and student designers of all ages from Central Oregon. “Rubbish Renewed is the perfect vehicle to help people make their unconscious decisions more conscious,” said Amy Anderson, event co-producer. “It’s so exciting to see our community bringing new life and creativity to all the stuff we are so accustomed to getting rid of.” Past year’s audience members have seen models clad in everything from old blue tarps, empty paella rice bags, gift cards, and even speaker wires and car upholstery.

Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show fuses environmental responsibility, funky fashion and community. Join other socially conscious individuals for an evening of sustainable fashion, showcasing styles that the future demands, while supporting a fundraiser for REALMS Magnet School.

Rubbish Renewed is currently accepting runway submissions for the 2017 show, deadline is December 2, 2016. For submission information and other event information go to www.rubbishrenewed.com. Tickets will be on sale in December through the Rubbish Renewed website.