All Seasons RV & Marine Clear Summer Nights

On Sunday, September 10, John Butler Trio will return to Bend for the first time in three years to perform at the 2017 All Seasons RV and Marine Clear Summer Nights presented by Northwest Brain & Spine, Dr. Yundt and Dr. Hadden concert series at the Athletic Club of Bend.

John Butler spent his first 11 years in California before moving to Australia where he began his music career. As the founding member of the group, Butler is a Australian Performing Right Association (APRA) and Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) award winning musician.

The band is fronted by John on vocals and guitar, and accompanied by Byron Luiters on bass and Grant Gerathy on the drums. The band’s most recent album, Fresh & Blood, debuted at number two on the Australian charts. They have won six out of 27 ARIA music award nominations and four of 11 APRA award nominations.

John Butler Trio will be joined by special guest Nattali Rize. Like JBT, Rize is an Australian musician who started her career in Byron Bay as a street percussionist. With a deep reggae influence, she is recognized world-wide for her commitment to use her voice and music in support of Full Freedom and the movement of Truth and Justice.

General admission $38 at Newport Avenue Market or 541-382-3940 or newportavemarket.com/concerts.

Dinner with general admission tickets are $86 and can be purchased at the Athletic Club of Bend in person or charge by phone 541-385-3062. Dinner served by Bistro 28.

www.clearsummernights.com