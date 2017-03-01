Seussical the Musical  at Mountain View

The drama and music departments at Mountain View High School are presenting Seussical the Musical (music by Stephen Flaherty, book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty) in early March. The story is based on the works of Dr. Seuss, and includes thirty songs and dance numbers choreographed and staged by local industry professionals. (Don’t expect a lot of heavy dialogue in this show!)

Colorful costumes and sets enhance this whimsical extravaganza that showcases the vocal and lithe athletic talents of Mountain View’s finest performers. Add to that the highly-skilled musicians in the pit, and you’ve got a show that cannot be missed.

The six performance dates for Seussical the Musical are Friday March 3 at 7pm, Saturday March 4 at 7pm, Sunday March 5 at 2pm, then the following Thursday through Saturday, March 9 -11 at 7pm. Tickets are $10, purchased at the door. (Please bring cash, though checks are also accepted.)

Want to see what else MVHS kids can do? There is a talent show on Wednesday March 22 at 6pm in the Mountain View auditorium. This is always a lot of fun.

Mountain View High School is located at 2755 NE 27th St. in Bend. The auditorium is on the west side of campus. The main office number is 541-355-4400.