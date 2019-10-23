Seven Artists Exhibit Locally    

(Winter Frost by Janet Frost and The Wonder of Scout Lake by B H Cella)

Seven High Desert Art League (HDAL) artists are displaying their paintings at different venues locally, except one in an online exhibit. All their amazing artwork may be viewed throughout October.

In downtown Bend, Barbara Slater has a solo show for October at the Oxford Hotel where she continues to delight viewers with her bright-eyed dogs in old trucks looking out at us. Also in Bend, well-known local artist Dee McBrien-Lee has her solo show at Cascade Sotheby’s Realty on Wall St. McBrien-Lee is best known for her abstract paintings which she creates with bold color and lots of texture.

Three other members of the High Desert Art League are Rebecca Sentgeorge, Jacqueline Newbold, and Helen Brown who have been juried into the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s (WSO) 2019 Fall Transparent Watercolor Exhibition. Their watercolor paintings will be on display at Layor Art Supply store in Bend, and at Hood Avenue Art in Sisters, along with paintings by other WSO artists. Rebecca Sentgeorge is also having a solo show at the River Sea Gallery Alcove in Astoria through November 5.

Another HDAL member, Barbara Hudler Cella, has an exhibit of landscape paintings of Central Oregon lakes and rivers at her solo show at Black Butte Ranch Lodge near Sisters. This show, titled From the Central Cascades and Beyond, also includes two international award-winning paintings and a series of boat paintings of Cinque Terre, Italy.

Last but NOT least is HDAL’s newest member, Janet Frost, whose oil painting, Winter Sunset, got a second place award by Oil Painters of America in their Spring Online Showcase Competition. Winter Sunset depicts a trail in early winter near the Fall River Hatchery, not far from Sunriver.

highdesertartleague.com