Sisters Folk Festival Announces 2020 Early Bird Tickets Sale Date

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

A limited number of discounted tickets will go on sale on Monday, December 9 for the 24th Annual Sisters Folk Festival. The dates for next year’s highly-anticipated event are September 11-13, 2020.

In the past, the organization has held an early bird lottery and the winners were then given the opportunity to purchase their festival tickets at a discount. Inevitably, not everyone who “won” the lottery would claim their early bird ticket, so this year the organization will be selling the allotment on a first-come, first-served basis beginning promptly at 10am PST to ensure that all 500 of the discounted passes are distributed.

The 2020 musical lineup will feature more than 40 acts representing a variety of genres — including folk, blues and bluegrass — who will perform on 11 stages throughout the town of Sisters. The preliminary lineup will be announced in early 2020.

To purchase your discounted festival passes on December 9, visit sff2020.eventbrite.com. The early bird tickets are expected to sell out quickly and there will be a 2-ticket limit per customer.

sistersfolkfestival.org