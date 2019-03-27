Sisters Folk Festival Reveals 2019 Poster Image and Initial Artist Lineup Announcement

(2019 Poster | Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival (SFF), known for its intimacy of performances and as one of the most well-respected music festivals in the country, is thrilled to announce the initial lineup of the annual event September 6-8, 2019. The Festival’s eleven “walkable” venues throughout beautiful downtown Sisters, Oregon has intrigued audiences for decades, earning the moniker “All the Town’s a Stage.”

This year’s lineup follows suit from last year in bringing a diverse roster, both culturally and musically to Central Oregon. The artists represent outstanding talent. Festival Creative Director Brad Tisdel and the SFF talent committee have curated a unique lineup, bringing the distinct nature of the event to light. It has become a boutique and a discovery Festival, presenting artists from all over North America and beyond.

The 20 artists in the initial lineup for 2019 include: Canadian songwriter and social activist, Bruce Cockburn; the Hawaiian native and 2018 encore artist and his band, Ron Artis II & the Truth; the dynamic Quebecois band from Montreal, Le Vent Du Nord; the all-women powerhouse mariachi group Flor De Toloache from NYC; the gospel, soul and R & B band The Hamiltones; the return of Prince Edward Island trio The East Pointers; the juke joint blues rock of Grammy-nominated Cedric Burnside; the eclectic and groovy Americana sound of Rising Appalachia; the twin-sibling, harmony-driven duo The Brother Brothers; songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, The Suitcase Junket; the multi-lingual, songwriter Carrie Rodriguez; guitarist and singer-songwriter Alex Cuba; indie-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Americana trio from Boston, MA. Lula Wiles; Singer-songwriters and Colorado bluegrass band FY5, fronted by award-winning singer-songwriter Mike Finders, traditional torchbearers Pharis & Jason Romero; indie-folk band Kuinka; Saskatchewan-based duo Kacy and Clayton, traditional folk songwriter and clogger, Kristin Andreassen; and Beth Wood and Ara Lee’s new band project, Stand and Sway. The final lineup will be released by mid-June.

The Festival also just released its 2019 poster image, and once again it’s a compelling original painting from local artist, author and songwriter Dennis McGregor.

McGregor says, “The title is Ripples… Sisters Folk Festival loves songwriters. Since its earliest years, the festival has provided an extraordinary opportunity for those who are interested in the craft. The Americana Song Academy found a home at Caldera on the banks of Blue Lake 18 years ago. Since the program was launched, many people have had life-changing experiences there. Word of the experience spread and the “ripple effect” continues to this day.”

In this year’s poster, Dennis painted “a nod” to “song camp”. On these crystal, spring-fed waters a solitary figure pauses from life’s routine and basks in a moment of inspiration. The canoe isn’t moving, but it’s definitely going somewhere. Ask any of the hundreds of song-campers whose lives have experienced the ripple effect! The image of a person in a canoe on a lake conjures up simpler times of reflection and inspiration, similar to what folks experience at the Americana Song Academy held at Caldera each year, the week before the festival.

Sisters Folk Festival will also host the eighteenth annual Americana Song Academy, Sept. 3-6, which has become a retreat and destination for songwriters to learn from professional artists and build community through music. Teaching artists for 2019 include: The Brother Brothers, Ron Artis II & the Truth, Lula Wiles, Pharis & Jason Romero, FY5, Alex Cuba, and many more. The creative energy and collaborations produced at the Academy bring special musical performances to the Festival. There are still a few slots available for the 2019 Academy and it generally sells out by the end of April each year.

Festival tickets are $170 for adults and $55 for those 18 and under.

sistersfolkfestival.org