Sisters Folk Festival Supports Year-Round Music & Arts Programming in Sisters’ Public Schools

(Salish Flow by Ann Grossnickle, Estimated Value $195, Auction Item 76 | Photo courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

In a time when many schools are eliminating arts and music from their curriculum, Sisters area students are fortunate to have programs like the Americana Project and one of only two high school luthier (guitar and ukulele building) programs in the country! This programming is supported by Sisters Folk Festival, as part of our 20-year partnership with the Sisters School District, and is a key part of our nonprofit mission. We are constantly looking for ways to expand our outreach, and recently completed the five-year Studio to School grant through the Oregon Community Foundation to provide funding for two visual art teachers, a general music keyboard lab, artist residencies, professional development, guest artists and much more for K-8 programming.

Since 2002, local and regional artists have donated tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of artwork to My Own Two Hands (MOTH) in support of this outreach. This year, because of COVID-19, we’ve had to switch gears from our traditional gala event, and all of the items will now be available to purchase through our silent, online auction running May 8-16. We are excited for the opportunity to bring our fundraiser to a larger audience with the help of modern technology!

Bids can easily be placed from the comfort and safety of home via your cell phone or internet-connected device. We understand that many people are facing economic hardship right now, but if you are in a position to support our fundraiser, we need your help now more than ever before to continue bringing joy and creativity to peoples’ lives.

Auction categories include: Wall Art, Experiences, Ceramics/Pottery, Jewelry, Varied, Woodworking and Musical Instruments.Click on the link below for a more in-depth view of auction items and additional information.

Wondering About the 2020 Sisters Folk Festival?

Like everyone else, we are looking forward to life returning to some semblance of “normal,” whatever that might look like after COVID-19. Our biggest hope is that we can bring the festival to you in some safe form this year, even if that means a reduced audience size and fewer venues. For that reason, we are waiting until we hear some guidance from governmental agencies on a reopening timeline in the next few weeks, while simultaneously researching a variety of options for this year’s festival. Rest assured that the safety of our patrons and artists will be the most important factor in our decision, and that we will provide options (including a refund) for all ticket buyers.

