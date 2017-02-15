Sisters Folk Festival Winter Concert Series Lineup

(Photos above: (L-R) Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Molly Tuttle & Caitlin Canty | courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival 2017 Winter Concert Series will include a songwriter focus with these fantastic shows.

On Tuesday, February 21, the series will feature serious bluegrass pickers and singers. This bluegrass showcase includes the dobro/guitar duo of Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and the powerful yet intricate music of the Molly Tuttle Band, each doing their own sets.

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley is a unique collaborative effort between two uniquely gifted musicians, bound to be a revelation to traditional music fans on several counts. Ickes is a longtime, well-established instrumental giant and Hensley is bursting with talent both as a vocalist and guitarist.

Molly Tuttle is a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and award winning songwriter with a distinctive voice. She began performing on stage when she was 11 and recorded her first album, The Old Apple Tree, at age 13. Since then, she’s appeared on A Prairie Home Companion, Grand Ole Opry and at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, was featured on the cover of Flatpicking Guitar Magazine, won first place in the prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at Merlefest. Her lovely voice, impeccable guitar playing and sensitive song writing make her a star on the rise.

Thursday, March 23, the final show in the series will feature the emotive and beautiful singing of two outstanding singer-songwriters; Canadian Rose Cousins and Nashville-based Caitlin Canty.

All shows are at the Sisters High School auditorium and start at 7pm.

541-549-4979

sistersfolkfestival.org/winter-concert-series