Sixth Annual Bella Bend Beautiful Belluno Event Set for August 6

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Come celebrate Bend’s sister-city relationship with Belluno, Italy on Tuesday, August 6 outside Greg’s Grill! Bend high school students who visited Belluno earlier this summer will be on hand for the event, as will Belluno students in town visiting Central Oregon. Light plates and summer beverages will be provided by Greg’s Grill. Networking and chatting begin at 4:30pm with a short presentation set for 5:30pm.

Ten years ago, Bend and Belluno, which lies some 60 miles north of Venice at the base of the Dolomite Mountains, partnered to create educational, economic and social learning opportunities based in large part on student and adult exchanges.

The fit has been bellissimo, as both cities offer world-class winter and summer outdoor activities and serve as their region’s hub for government, health care and business development.

The sister city experience is open to any citizens of both communities. The Bend-Belluno Sister City Organization invites all Bend residents, business owners, teachers and former residents of the Belluno area to join in this international project. There is no requirement that you speak Italian, just an interest to participate in this international experience.

This event is open to the public and is supported by the Bend Sister City Foundation, Greg’s Grill, the Old Mill District and the Bend-Belluno Sister City Organization.

bendbelluno.org