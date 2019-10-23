Snowflake Boutique 44th Annual Arts, Crafts & Food Fair November 1-2

(Photo | Courtesy of the Snowflake Boutique)

Snowflake Boutique announces their 44th annual arts, crafts and food fair, just in time for the holidays. Snowflake Boutique is a nonprofit organization. What began as a few friends selling their crafts from their home 44 years ago (1975) has evolved into a major Central Oregon event that thousands of people look forward to attending. Each year we donate the post-expense proceeds to the Family Access Network (FAN) in Redmond. FAN is a network of agencies and school districts that provide services to children and families in need of food, shelter, education and clothing.

The Boutique averages over 80 consigners each year. Items are juried to assure that they are of high quality and not duplicated. Some common themes include:

Christmas decorations — ornaments, snowmen, Santa’s, angels, table toppers and much more Home — furniture, kitchen, soaps/lotions, candles, floral arrangements, pillows/blankets and ceramics Popular sports and teams Jewelry Metalworking and woodworking Pets and wildlife Western Children



If you’ve not had the pleasure of experiencing this event, please reserve the time to do so. Your one stop shopping center, Snowflake Boutique is a wonderful beginning to the holiday season and a delight for the senses. You are sure to find something for your family and friends.

The show takes place on Friday, November 1, from 1pm-8pm and on Saturday, November 2, from 9am-5pm at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Admission is $3.50 for one day, and now offering a two-day admission for $5.

snowflakeboutique.org