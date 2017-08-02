Soakdown Vibrations at Summer Lake

Paisley, Oregon, August 4-6: Local band Broken Down Guitars host the 2nd Annual Broke Down Soakdown at Summer Lake Hot Springs in the Oregon Outback, offering music, camping and hot spring soaking for three days and two nights.

Musicians and festival goers will come from all over Oregon this year, with Butterfly Breakdown from Portland and Zahira and Fortune’s Folly joining from Eugene.

The lineup is full of musicians who are consistent with the natural healing disposition of the hot springs and it’s surrounding sacred lands. This event is all about the music and feeling the positive vibration of the earth in your soul and giving some of that back to the earth.

Broke Down Soakdown line-up includes Elektrapod, Fortune’s Folly, Broken Down Guitars, Wayward Soul, Jive Coulis, Zahira, Butterfly Breakdown, Conner Bennett Band,

Signal Bath, David Miller & Stones Throw, Goodbye Dyna.

Tickets available: http://thebrokedownsoakdown.brownpapertickets.com

This is a family friendly event. No dogs please.

$60 entry fee includes 3 days and 2 nights camping and hot spring soaking

Summer Lake Hot Springs has one of the most unique, picturesque landscapes in the Pacific Northwest, and is among the few truly unspoiled places on earth. Part of the Great Basin region of the United States, Lake County is home to numerous large alkali lakes. At the south end of one of these, Summer Lake, lies ancient artesian hot mineral springs. After a short two-hour drive from Bend, Oregon, you arrive at this magical destination.

www.summerlakehotsprings.com