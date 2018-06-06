Spotlight Chamber Players to perform at Whispering Winds Retirement

(Photo above: Spotlight Chamber players L-R John Fawcett, Amy Wheeler, Mateo Garza, Nicolas Oncken, Hannah Ortman & Julian Simmons | by Stacie Muller)

The Spotlight Chamber Players will be featured in a concert at Whispering Winds Retirement on Sunday, June 10 at 2pm in the Large Activity Room. “The Spotlight Chamber Players have had several performances at HDCM events and in the community, and this annual concert is a culmination of the students’ work during this past season. The concert will include repertoire by Breval, Beethoven, Dvorak, and more,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. This concert is free and open to the public.

The following students were selected to participate in this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: John Fawcett (violin) Mateo Garza (violin), Nicolas Oncken (violin), Hannah Ortman (violin), Julian Simmons (cello), and Amy Wheeler (cello). This program provides a high level of chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians. Included is weekly chamber music instruction with Isabelle Senger and select visiting artists, complimentary admission to all HDCM events, and compensated performance opportunities through the year.

Auditions are held yearly, and open to violin, viola, cello, and bass students in grades 6-12 with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Travis Allen, Kara Eubanks, Sarah Ruzicka, Isabelle Senger, and Jan Sloman.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its tenth anniversary season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. We are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.