Stay Home — Stay Healthy — Virtual Exhibitions

While recent events have us focusing on social distancing, the situation has opened up new avenues for us to pursue entertainment in ways that we might not have considered before. While you’re planning your hiking or biking times, remember that our local artists can bring additional beauty to our days.

Below are a few sites that have art and exhibits accessible online. After you take your walk and enjoy the beauty outside, take some time to delight in these virtual exhibitions and soak in the beauty that we can still savor during our current “stay home, stay healthy” days.

High Desert Museum

Featuring multiple rotating and permanent exhibits, HighDesertMuseum.org/Exhibitions

Hood Avenue Art Gallery

Featuring many artists; view their individual work at HoodAvenueArt.com

Mockingbird Gallery

Two-Person Exhibition, Kathie Odom and Barbara Jaenicke, Mockingbird-Gallery.com

Oxford Hotel

Exhibiting High Desert Art League Member Joren Traveller, JorenTraveller.com

Peterson/Roth Gallery

Exhibiting works from featured artists as well as showcasing special pieces benefiting The KIDS Center, PetersonRoth.com

Red Chair Gallery

Continued showcase of new paintings and monotypes by Michelle Lindblom, RedChairGallerybend.com

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

Featuring a selection of paintings by artist Scott Dyer, SageFraming-Gallery.com

Stitchin’ Post

Featuring artists Grace Grinnell and Kit Stafford, StitchinPost.com

Tumalo Art Company

Featuring Tracy Leagjeld and Susan Luckey Higdon, TumaloArtCo.com/April

