Stay Home — Stay Healthy — Virtual Exhibitions

While recent events have us focusing on social distancing, the situation has opened up new avenues for us to pursue entertainment in ways that we might not have considered before. While you’re planning your hiking or biking times, remember that our local artists can bring additional beauty to our days.
Below are a few sites that have art and exhibits accessible online. After you take your walk and enjoy the beauty outside, take some time to delight in these virtual exhibitions and soak in the beauty that we can still savor during our current “stay home, stay healthy” days.
High Desert Museum
Featuring multiple rotating and permanent exhibits, HighDesertMuseum.org/Exhibitions
Hood Avenue Art Gallery
Featuring many artists; view their individual work at HoodAvenueArt.com
Mockingbird Gallery
Two-Person Exhibition, Kathie Odom and Barbara Jaenicke, Mockingbird-Gallery.com
Oxford Hotel
Exhibiting High Desert Art League Member Joren Traveller, JorenTraveller.com
Peterson/Roth Gallery
Exhibiting works from featured artists as well as showcasing special pieces benefiting The KIDS Center, PetersonRoth.com
Red Chair Gallery
Continued showcase of new paintings and monotypes by Michelle Lindblom, RedChairGallerybend.com
Sage Custom Framing & Gallery
Featuring a selection of paintings by artist Scott Dyer, SageFraming-Gallery.com
Stitchin’ Post
Featuring artists Grace Grinnell and Kit Stafford, StitchinPost.com
Tumalo Art Company
Featuring Tracy Leagjeld and Susan Luckey Higdon, TumaloArtCo.com/April