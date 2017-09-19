Streetlight Moon, Weez-It to Headline Third-Annual Press On Event in Bend

Two popular local rock bands which sport influences from different eras will headline Central Oregon’s third-annual Press On: Moving Lives Through Cancer event, a fundraising and outreach effort hosted by area physical therapists to benefit local cancer survivor programs.

Scheduled for Saturday, Septtember 23, 3-7pm at Atlas Cider Company (550 SW Industrial Way) in Bend, Press On invites the public to celebrate cancer survivorship with live music, food, drink, a fun run and a silent auction, all while learning about the roles physical therapy and exercise can play in the lives of cancer survivors and those diagnosed with the disease.

Meshem Jackson, the drummer of Weez-It, volunteered as the booking and musical coordinator of this year’s Press On event. According to Jackson, booking two bands influenced by rockers a generation apart will offer this year’s event high-energy entertainment that appeals to all ages. Weez-It bassist Matt Jackson is a cancer survivor, which played a factor in their desire to support Press On and helping get the word out about how being active and doing the things you love is so important when turning the corner into cancer survivorship.

“Weez-It will kick things off with the upbeat yet angst-driven sounds of the alternative rock 90s,” Jackson said. “Then, Streetlight Moon will clean things up with a more classic sound reminiscent of the ‘70s … or as they put it, a style that’s like ‘if Janis Joplin spent the night at the opera with Led Zeppelin.’”

Despite still being relatively new to the Central Oregon scene, Jackson’s band, Weez-It, already sports a local fan base of 90s stalwarts and old-soul Millennials. A Weezer cover band, members Taylor Morden (vocals, guitar), Ryan Kojan (guitar), Matt Jackson (bass) and Meshem Jackson (drums) recreate the Weezer sound with precision while injecting their own levels of energy and personality into each live show.

In contrast, Streetlight Moon originally made a name for itself as a Led Zeppelin cover band, though members recently released their first full-length LP titled “To the Moon & Back.”

Made up of brothers Andrew Cooper (guitar) and Matthew Cooper (drums), along with Stephanie Slade (vocals) and Shane Crouse (bass), Streetlight Moon boasts a high level of onstage energy and muscular, low-end sound.

Weez-It will start their Press On set at 3 p.m. sharp, followed by a two-hour set by Streetlight Moon at 4:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to have both bands bring a positive, upbeat vibe to our event,” said Meredith Wampler-Kuhn, co-founder of Press On and a local oncology physical therapist. “They fit in well with our mission, which is to celebrate the way movement and rehabilitation can vastly improve the lives of those with cancer.”

Free and open to the public, Press On is both a fundraiser and an outreach event supporting Tour des Chutes. With the funds raised, Tour des Chutes and Press On organizers plan to create a program that ensures local survivors have access to oncology rehabilitation and exercise programs.

For more information about Press On: Moving Lives Through Cancer, visit pressonbend.com.