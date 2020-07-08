Summer is in Full Swing at the High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of The High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum is offering a variety of programs this summer, and you’ll find awe and wonder around every corner!

MEET THE GRAY FOX

There is a new mammal in the care of the Museum. Have you met the gray fox?

She was found as a pup in southwestern Oregon, malnourished and with a serious hip injury. She was also wearing a collar. It was determined she is habituated to humans, meaning she doesn’t have adequate fear of humans to be able to survive in the wild.

She is now thriving in her new home at the Museum. She’s already proving to be a wonderful ambassador for her species!

See more here: centraloregondaily.com

FUN AND GAMES AT THE RANCH

Summer is in full swing and there’s loads of fun to be had at the 1904 Miller Family Ranch. From watering the garden to playing hoops and graces, there are many ways to step back in time and discover the high desert over 100 years ago.

Mrs. Miller and her daughter-in-law, Miss Emily, stand ready to greet you!

1904 MILLER FAMILY RANCH

Monday-Saturday: 10am-4pm

Sunday: 9am-3pm

Free with museum admission

NEW EXHIBIT IS OPEN

Photographer Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip) journeyed 250,000 miles over eight years to collect photographic stories from more than 500 Tribal nations. Her work is showcased in the new exhibit Natural Wanderment: Stewardship. Sovereignty. Sacredness.

With our doors reopened, you can finally come experience the stories and make a connection to Native America.

NATURAL WANDERMENT: STEWARDSHIP. SOVEREIGNTY. SACREDNESS.

Daily

9am-5pm

Free with museum admission

Learn more here: highdesertmuseum.org/natural-wanderment

