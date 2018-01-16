Sunriver Music Festival Call to Artists!

The Sunriver Music Festival invites a Central Oregon artist to create the 41st Season poster for the coming 2018 summer and join the esteemed ranks of our contributing artists of the last 4 decades.

Benefits:

– 300 posters are displayed on storefronts and businesses all over Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Sunriver.

-A press release published in multiple local publications (Cascade A&E, Bend Bulletin, Sunriver Scene, and others) with your photo, bio, and artwork.

-A full page with similar info in the Sunriver Music Festival Summer Program of which 2000 are printed.

-Your artwork is featured on the front cover of the 64-page Summer Program book, the annual Ticket Brochure, notecards. The Ticket Brochure is mailed to over 5500 Festival patrons and Central Oregon residents and visitors. The notecards are used by the Festival as invitations, thank you notes, gifts, and are also available for purchase at the Festival office.

-A framed poster is given to every Festival Sponsor, which often end up on office walls all over Central Oregon and beyond.

-Expert reproduction and printing of the original artwork ensures staying true to the artist’s colors and medium. The Festival has the original artwork beautifully framed by Eastlake Framing and auctioned at the Festival Faire fundraising event in July.

Details:

The poster is 18×24 with artist name and title under the Sunriver Music Festival logo. The artwork itself should be at least the same size with approximate relative dimensions if

larger. You can see some of the past posters at the Festival website – www.sunrivermusic.org and all at the Festival office in the Sunriver Village, Building 13.

Timeframe:

Please let us know as soon as possible of your intention to submit. Final submission must be received by February 28, 2018. The chosen artwork is considered a donation to

the Sunriver Music Festival; all other submissions will be available for pick-up by early March. We welcome your questions and thank you for your consideration.

We sincerely hope you will consider participating in this grand adventure. The Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the

next generation of artistic talent and presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.