Survivorman – Les Stroud: A Musical, Storytelling, and Video Concert Experience

Saturday, June 9 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation welcomes back Survivorman – Les Stroud! Les’s new album drops June 1st, so this performance will be a release party featuring a mix of survival stories, folk roots-rock, and videography to create an inspiring concert experience. Les Stroud is best known as the Canadian Screen Award-winning producer, creator and star of the hit Discovery Channel series Survivorman.

Musically, Stroud is revered for his harmonica playing, and fuses modern technology with a powerful set of lungs (not withstanding having them punctured in a car crash in Mongolia!) to create his own original style. More than that, he told GO! Magazine, “I intend to create a whole new genre – earth music – to celebrate and protect the earth. That gives people a touchstone to say, ‘OK, I want to come see what this guy’s doing,’ and when they get there: Holy s—, he blows a mean harmonica and he sings well!”

His impressive guitar and “harp” playing has allowed him to share the stage with Slash, Journey, Steven Stills, Blues Traveler, Montgomery Gentry, The Roots, and Alice Cooper dubbed him “the Hendrix of the Harmonica”. But for Les it has always been about crossing the entertainment world with a mission that means something; for example, Art in Nature! Join Les Stroud for exclusive Wanderlust Tours to Paulina Lake and a Central Oregon cave –package includes transportation, guides, gear, private audience with Les, and tickets to his Tower concert.

