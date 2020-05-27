The Sun is Shining & Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards is Open for Business! 

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Faith Hope & Charity made good use of our lockdown period. Our new point of sale system through Square is fast and efficient. If you are a returning customer, please enter your information so that you can be in our system, and easily checkout with your saved and secure credit card information. Also consider joining our wine club to take advantage of the discounted wine prices and additional benefits.

We are happy to see your smiling faces back at the vineyard. We have worked at providing a safe environment to protect our staff and guests. Some of the procedures we are practicing are:

Servers are masked and gloved,

Tables are all distanced 6-10 feet apart,

We are serving by the bottle only,

No tastings until Phase 2…..fingers crossed.

Our wood-fired pizzas are back with a new Faith Hope & Charity trailer, and

Sanitize, Sanitize!!

We are so pleased to welcome back our employees after the COVID-19 closing. You will recognize almost all of the returning help from the previous years. We are blessed with an amazing team; Roger and I are so grateful for their loyalty to Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards!

Progress on the event center construction will now resume, and we hope it will be well on its way to completion late this fall.

Our Pedigo Electric assist bikes are once again available for rent as well as bookings for horseback trail rides.

John Hoover & the Mighty Quinns Live at the Vineyard Friday, May 29, 6-9pm!

Just $10… We have worked hard to make sure our social-distancing guidelines are in place to keep you safe and healthy. Come out to a safe spot outdoors, have your own table and enjoy the sounds of this John Denver cover band, and so much more. We have capped this event’s attendance well below the limit to ensure a healthy distance.

Wood Fired Pizza and Cheese Tray Packages available for purchase. Wine is by the bottle only for now.

Advanced ticket purchase required to ensure social distancing. Purchase your tickets at faithhopeandcharityevents.com.

Reno and Cindy!

Live at the Vineyard this Saturday, May 30, 6-9pm, Reservations Required!

Get your $10 ticket by clicking the link below.

They are a local favorite and talented enough to take any request.

Reno and Cindy tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Vineyard

The vineyard has survived many nights of frost protection this year and is now ready to take off with the warm weather. Please feel free to walk the vineyard and ask questions anytime between 12-5pm. Steve has done a beautiful job making sure the vineyard always looks its best.

