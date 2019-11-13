The Sunstone Store Closes Downtown Bend Retail Store

After nearly 20 years in retail, first as Douglas Fine Jewelry Design and then as The Sunstone Store, Elyse and Steven Douglas have decided to permanently close their Downtown Bend retail store.

“It’s the people that we’re going to miss the most once the store is closed,” says Elyse. “I really love the creative problem solving that comes with custom design and jewelry care, not to mention the relationships I’ve developed with clients over the years.”

But the daily demands of retail operation have made it hard to focus on what the Douglas’ have always been most passionate about, which is jewelry making and design. The goal is always more studio time. Without the brick and mortar location there will be more time to be creative, yet retaining the web site will allow for an outlet for their work that remains under their control.

Even as Douglas Fine Jewelry, the Douglas’ were known for their focus on Oregon’s State Gem, the Oregon Sunstone. Though Steven doesn’t spend as much time mining as he used to, the relationships he has developed over the year’s means he has sources for exceptional quality and quantities of the gem which will remain central to their designs.

“Rebranding as The Sunstone Store was our first step toward retirement, and this is the next logical step,” says Steven. “We transitioned to The Sunstone Store thinking that we might sell the business and the brand but have decided that we’re not ready to let it all go.” Instead he and Elyse have chosen to close the retail location but retain the brand and continue to operate as a web based business.

As a thank you and farewell to their beloved downtown Bend location and face-to-face customers, the Douglas’ will be having an inventory reduction sale starting Friday November, 15. Most fixtures within the retail store will be for sale as well.

sunstonestore.com • 541-410-1043