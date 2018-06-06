The Vault Taproom Inaugural Photography Exhibition

(Photos courtesy of The Vault Taphouse/Kobold Brewing)

The Vault Taphouse/Kobold Brewing is pleased to announce our inaugural exhibition of photography. The exhibition which features works by well-known local photographers, Joan Ouchida, Gary Wing and Linda Ziegenhagen, will be on display from June 1-28.

The three photographers featured for the month of June are all Redmond residents. Each photographer brings his or her own unique vision to the Taphouse.

Joan Ouchida is a multimedia artist who, in addition to her photography, creates usable furniture from discarded sports equipment. Her photography features the unusual in addition to close-ups which offer new understandings of everyday subjects.

Gary Wing is a former land manager who sees the beauty in the world around us. From the relationship between an Eagle and a Magpie to fall hoar frost on barbed wire, his works show the amazing interactions of nature.

Linda Ziegenhagen was a school educator before retiring and taking up her camera full time. Her eclectic photographs capture the essence of central Oregon from the beautiful valleys and mountains to the Native American fishermen who still employ ancient techniques to catch fish.

The Vault is a new family-friendly Taphouse in downtown Redmond. Visit our Taphouse and watch your favorite sports team on TV or play cards with friends. Sit on the outdoor patio and check out Redmond’s downtown scene. Enjoy street tacos from Westside Taco Co. or tater-tot specialties from Tots! Kobold Brewing’s line up of beers will be on tap or you can sip on another one of your favorite ales, ciders or wine.

The Vault Taphouse/Kobold Brewing

245 SW 6th Street, Redmond

Sun-Wed: noon-9pm; Thur-Sat: noon-10pm.

www.koboldbrewing.com