The Workhouse Celebrates 4th Anniversary Last Saturday in The Old Ironworks Arts District

Founded in 2012 by Cari Brown and Stuart Breidenstein, The Workhouse is one of Bend’s pioneering collaborative creative workspaces. Situated in the heart of Bend’s oldest remaining industrial center, The Workhouse is bringing new life back to what was once The Bend Iron Works with interactive open artist studios, a retail gallery and exhibition space, along with a host of creative workshops.

The Workhouse holds monthly art celebrations the last Saturday of every month in cooperation with several other creativity-based businesses in The Old Ironworks. Last Saturday is a free celebration of local art, music, food and beverages that allows the community an inside look at the dynamic art scene that is taking root and growing strong here in Bend. These celebrations, in which The Workhouse plays a vital role, have distinguished the Old Ironworks Arts District as Bend’s local hub for arts culture.

In honor of their anniversary, The Workhouse owner, Cari Brown, has curated a very special event featuring new-comer, Breezy Winters. Winters’ photography series, The Collector will be exhibited. Cari was inspired by The Collector: an evocative body of work, feeling that it might open up dialogue and raise awareness about the issue of environmental degradation. It is through art-based events such as this that The Workhouse, heading into its fifth year, seeks to positively impact the Bend community. The evening will also include musical guests, MOsely WOtta, and a theme inspired dance performance choreographed by Anna Witham; this will be the first dance performance at The Workhouse and only the second time that their big central table will be used as a stage! Additionally, conservation group ONDA (Oregon Natural Desert Association) will be on site to share about their latest project and Brown is collaborating with Rethink Waste Project to host an interactive disposal station in order to educate and further raise awareness.

This Last Saturday celebration is March 26, from 6-10pm. Beverages are free but be sure to bring your own cup! (The Ironworks is a plastic free zone.)

Alternatively you can purchase a signature fourth Anniversary tumbler at The Workhouse.

