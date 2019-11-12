Third Annual Winter PrideFest LGBTQ+ Ski Weekend Descends on Mt. Bachelor

The third annual Winter PrideFest, a celebration of winter sports among the LGBTQ+ community, is returning to one of the country’s top destinations for outdoor recreation for four days of on- and off-mountain sports and social activities, January 30 to February 2, 2020, at Mt. Bachelor in Bend.

“Winter PrideFest was conceived as a way to bring the LGBTQ+ community together over a shared passion for outdoor recreation and winter sports, and to do so in a way that is inclusive, social, educational and above all, fun,” said Jamie Nesbitt, president of OUT Central Oregon, which organizes the annual event. “What started as a local grassroots effort in year one has quickly evolved into an event with regional and national cache, and we think there’s no better venue to celebrate diversity than Mt. Bachelor and Bend.”

At Mt. Bachelor, Winter PrideFest will feature daily organized groups for Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing, plus the popular Drag Tubing. In town, attendees can take part in a Welcome Snocial at Immersion Brewing, Wigs Ice Skating at Seventh Mountain Resort, a panel discussion on LGBTQ+ people in sport, a downtown Apres Ski Party at Crater Lake Spirits, Hey Honey Dance Party at Spoken Moto and a Sunday brunch.

“We have seen attendance at Winter PrideFest increase exponentially from 150 attendees in year one, to 450 attendees in year two, and we estimate that 700 people will be at this year’s event,” said Nesbitt. “With two-thirds of those attendees coming from outside of Central Oregon, there’s no question that Winter PrideFest has quickly established itself as a marquee winter event for the LGBTQ+ community to rally around.”

Most Winter PrideFest events are free to attend, though space is limited for certain events and activities, and advance registration is encouraged.

2020 EVENT SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Alpine/Nordic skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing at Mt. Bachelor: Winter PrideFest attendees are welcome to ski, snowboard and snowshoe on their own or with PrideFest Ambassador-led groups. Mt. Bachelor lift tickets, trail passes (Nordic) and equipment rentals must be purchased separately.

LGBTQ+ People In Sport Panel Discussion (5-7pm — $20): Held at Immersion Brewing, the Beyond the traditional bounds of gender and sexuality in outdoor sports panel discussion will feature LGBTQ+ athlete leaders and influencers, including backcountry queen, advocate and activist Pattie Gonia (@pattiegonia), Molly Cameron (cyclist), Sara Weiner (athlete) and Joey Jacinto (strength coach).

Welcoming Snocial (7-9pm — FREE): Held at Immersion Brewing in Bend’s trendy Box Factory district, the Welcoming Snocial gives Winter PrideFest attendees a chance to meet and mingle, interact with our panelists and pick up lift tickets and Winter PrideFest Black Strap neck tubes.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

Alpine/Nordic skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing at Mt. Bachelor: Winter PrideFest attendees are welcome to ski, snowboard and snowshoe on their own or with PrideFest Ambassador-led groups. Mt. Bachelor lift tickets, trail passes (Nordic) and equipment rentals must be purchased separately.

WIGS…An Ice Breaker (7-9pm — FREE for non-skaters, $5 with own skates, $10 with skate rental): Following a day at the mountain, attendees are invited to put on a wig, grab some skates and join Winter PrideFest at Seventh Mountain Resort for nighttime ice skating at the resort’s outdoor ice rink, or to relax by one of the fire pits to recount the day’s activities.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Winter PrideFest at Mt. Bachelor (9am-4pm — FREE): Mt. Bachelor lift tickets sold separately. A full day of on-mountain activities including Alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, Drag Tubing at Snowblast Tubing Park, live DJ all day and an on-mountain Apres Ski Celebration.

Apres Ski Party (6-9pm — FREE): Back in town, Winter PrideFest will take over the Crater Lake Spirits downtown Bend tasting room for an apres ski party featuring specialty cocktails made with locally-produced spirits.

Hey Honey Dance Party (9pm-2am — $15): Featuring a live DJ, the Hey Honey Dance Party will take over the Spoken Moto space.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Alpine/Nordic skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing at Mt. Bachelor: Winter PrideFest attendees are welcome to ski, snowboard and snowshoe on their own or with PrideFest Ambassador-led groups. Mt. Bachelor lift tickets, trail passes (Nordic) and equipment rentals must be purchased separately.

Brunch & Super Bowl Viewing (11am-2pm): Details TBD

outcentraloregon.com/winter-pridefest • Winter PrideFest Facebook Event

www.outcentraloregon.com • info@outcentraloregon.com • 458-206-0588