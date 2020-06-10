Tin Pan Theater Offers Rentals of BLACKFISH

(Photo | Courtesy of Tin Pan Theater)

Many of us have experienced the excitement and awe of watching 8,000-pound orcas, or “killer whales,” soar out of the water and fly through the air at sea parks, as if in perfect harmony with their trainers. Yet this mighty black and white mammal has many sides — a majestic, friendly giant, seemingly eager to take trainers for a ride around the pool, yet shockingly — and unpredictably — able to turn on them at a moment’s notice. BLACKFISH unravels the complexities of this dichotomy, employing the story of notorious performing whale Tilikum, who — unlike any orca in the wild — has taken the lives of several people while in captivity. So what went wrong?

To rent BLACKFISH, please click here: watch.eventive.org.

Shocking footage and riveting interviews with trainers and experts manifest the orca’s extraordinary nature, the species’ cruel treatment in captivity over the last four decades and the growing disillusionment of workers who were misled and endangered by the highly profitable sea-park industry. This emotionally wrenching, tautly structured story challenges us to consider our relationship to nature and reveals how little we humans truly know about these highly intelligent, and surprisingly sentient, fellow mammals that we only think we can control.

“HAUNTING. THE MOVIE UNFOLDS LIKE A THRILLER. It’s a metaphor for the ages.”

— David Edelstein, New York Magazine

“***** EXTRAORDINARY. A MUST-SEE.”

— Joe Neumaier, NY Daily News

“THIS EYE-OPENING, EDGE-OF-YOUR-SEAT DOCUMENTARY HAS IT ALL: an oversize villain, chilling attack footage, corporate malfeasance and girls in bikinis. IT WILL DOUBTLESSLY BE ONE OF THIS SUMMER’S MOST TALKED ABOUT FILMS.”

— Thelma Adams, Yahoo Movies

“RIVETING. It blurs the distinction between procedural thriller, empathetic psychological portrait and call-to-action.”

— Mark Olsen, LA Times

Click Here for the full Tin Pan lineup!

Ways to Support the Tin Pan During Our Shutdown

Once our theater reopens, the Gift Packs (see website) will allow you six or ten tickets to any Tin Pan show when ordering online before the screening only. You will not be able to redeem your tickets at the theater box office. These tickets cannot be used for “virtual” film screenings and only apply to screenings at the Tin Pan Theater.

tinpantheater.com