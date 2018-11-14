Trio of Guitarists Unite for Guitar Legends 2018 at BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

(Photo above: Dan Faehnle | courtesy of Jazz at the Oxford)

Three guitar legends—Dan Balmer, Dan Faehnle and John Stowell—join forces for a series of unforgettable performances at BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford.

“These three innovative guitarists are individually known and respected for their work, so we’re especially thrilled to offer audiences the opportunity to see them sharing our stage,” said Oxford Hotel Bend’s General Manager, Samuel Johnson. “I’d also like to thank our group of sponsors, whose support allows us to bring unique, fun shows like this to Bend for the community to enjoy.”

Dan Balmer brings fire and heart every time he plays the guitar: from chart-topping success with the Tom Grant Band in the 90s, to world tours with two-time Grammy Award winner Diane Schuur, to performing with contemporary jam-bands. His playing spans nearly one hundred CDs and his original works have appeared internationally in television, film and radio.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he’s “the model of what a contemporary guitarist should be.”

Dan Faehnle boasts the technical prowess of a jazz giant and has made an indelible mark upon the music world, receiving high praise from audiences and critics alike. In 2000, he stepped into the guitar chair with Diana Krall, performing on numerous world tours, television shows, radio and media events.

Doug Ramsey of Jazz Times claims, “Faehnle is simply one of the best guitarists at work today, admired by a wide range of veteran players.”

John Stowell began his successful career in the early 70s. His album with bassist David Friesen, Through the Listening Glass, was chosen as one of the 10 best jazz albums of the 70s by the Los Angeles Examiner. He continues to tour, record and teach internationally.

Herb Ellis said, “more guitarists would play like John Stowell if they knew how.”

Show times are as follows. All shows are sold out.

Friday, November 16, at 7pm

Saturday, November 17, at 5pm

Saturday, November 17, at 8pm

