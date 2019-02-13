Two Epic Nights at the Tower Theatre

Celtic Nights

The Epic Journeys of Irish Ancestors

On February 13 at 7:30pm take a journey through Irish history with Celtic Nights — Oceans of Hope. Through traditional music, song and dance from 12 of Ireland’s most talented performers, come experience the struggles and dreams of a people fighting for liberty, freedom, dignity and above all, family. This is their story told through Irish eyes.

“Celtic Nights has brought our distinctive and evolving music and dance tradition to the world stage and showcased our tradition in spectacular fashion,” said Enda Kenny, former Prime Minister of Ireland. The performance tells the story of Irish emigration to America, Australia, Canada and New Zealand; it’s not only about the past, but also about the present and the glorious future!

Celtic Nights — Oceans of Hope

Wednesday, February 13, 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $42, $52, $67 (plus $3 preservation fee)

541-317-0700 • TowerTheatre.org





Long Live the Music

The Everly Brothers Experience with the Zmed Brothers



On February 15 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation and the Zmed Brothers invite you to pay homage to the iconic harmonies and impact of rock and roll pioneers, the Everly Brothers. From 1957 to 1962 The Everly brothers had 35 Billboard Top 100 singles, and carry the record for most Billboard charting hits of any American Duo. The Everly Brothers influenced The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Kinks and Neil Young. “The music of the 50’s and 60’s are nostalgic for us, our parents raised us all on it, and we feel that the Everly’s contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations,” say the Zmeds. “Our aim is not to impersonate, but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n’ roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story.”

Growing up with a father (Adrian Zmed) as a traveling singer/dancer/actor (Grease 2, Bachelor Party, T.J. Hooker), and a mother (Barbara) as a second grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles, the Zmed Brothers continually strive to pay homage to their roots by always infusing an instinctual blend of entertainment and contextual education in their performance. With humor reminiscent of the Smothers Brothers, and backed by a five-piece band, Zack and Dylan Zmed light up hits Wake Up Little Susie, Bye Bye Love, Let It Be Me and Cathy’s Clown, to name a few.

Everly Bros. Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers

Friday, February 15, 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $22, $32 $43 (plus $3 preservation fee)

541-317-0700 • TowerTheatre.org

towertheatre.org • facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre