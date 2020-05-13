Virtual Science Pub Features Screening of Heceta Bank: Oregon’s Hidden Wonder & Discussion

At Oregon State University-Cascades’ rescheduled virtual Science Pub, OSU marine scientists will host a screening and discussion on a documentary depicting how a submerged rocky bank 35 miles off the Oregon coast has beneficial impacts on our state’s coastal environments.

The event was originally scheduled in early March, but cancelled due to social-distancing requirements created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Science Pub will take place from 6-7:30pm on Monday, May 18 and will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook Live.

The 30-minute documentary, Heceta Bank: Oregon’s Hidden Wonder, is about a submerged bank located offshore near Florence. It is a hotspot for biological productivity along Oregon’s coast due to its position and the influence of northern coastal currents occurring in the summers.

The documentary was produced by Oregon State Productions. The panel discussion will feature:

Jack Barth , executive director of the OSU Marine Studies Initiative and a professor in the OSU College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

Bill Pearcy , an emeritus professor in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

Loren Davis , a professor of archaeology in the OSU College of Liberal Arts.

Waldo Wakefield, a courtesy associate professor in OSU’s Cooperative Institute for Marine Resources Studies.

Panelists will be joined by David Baker, director of Oregon State Productions.

Science Pubs are free, but registration is required at hecetabanksscipub.eventbrite.com. Following registration, audience members will receive an email with instructions for viewing the Science Pub.