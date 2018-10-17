Vote for Art at Bend Art Center’s Exhibit Preview Party

It’s Bend Art Center’s Exhibit Preview Party!

Catch a sneak peek of Bend Art Center’s 2019 exhibit line-up at this special event. Grab a ballot and vote for your favorite exhibits, plus enter to win raffle prizes. Support the arts and help bring these free exhibits to Central Oregon.

Thursday, October 18

5-7 pm | no cover charge

Box Factory Breezeway

550 SW Industrial Drive

Live music by Bony Chanterelle

Dine and Drink in the Breezeway

Grab a table in the newly restored Breezeway of the historic Box Factory, get a glass of beer or wine from our no-host bar, and order dinner from hit local eatery The Brown Owl, with 20% of your order’s proceeds going to support Bend Art Center.