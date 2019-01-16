Call for Art Donations for My Own Two Hands

My Own Two Hands, the annual fundraiser for Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., plays an integral role in the creative lives of children in Sisters. YOU, our generous donating artists, are the reason it has been so successful, we are deeply grateful to you for your creativity, support and artful gifts and hope you will consider making a donation again this year.

To thank you for donating, we have a pair of complimentary tickets for you to the third Winter Concert featuring Irish supergroup Ímar. We’ll send a link to those tickets in early March to artists who have confirmed they are donating (drop us a quick email) or who have submitted a donation form.

The Art Donation Form is now available online. If you’re planning to donate, please don’t wait until you deliver your artwork to complete the form. We’d appreciate it if you would submit it as soon as possible!

The 2019 theme is We All Belong.

Here are some important reminders about donating to the auction:

Artwork does not have to follow the theme to be accepted.

We encourage you to select one piece that best represents your work. If we receive a large number of submissions, we may only be able to accept one piece from each artist.

Artwork received by March 1 will be considered for our promotional campaign. We’re looking for a piece that really embodies this year’s theme for a poster, the cover of the event guide, auction book and advertising.

Official art intake day (the last day we can accept donations for the auction) is Friday, March 15. We’ll notify you once the art drop-off location is identified.

We need a donation form for each piece. Click here for the online Art Donation Form .

. Prior to March 15, artwork can be delivered to our office at Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Suite 204. Please call to let us know you’re coming, 541-549-4979, ext 1 (Ann) or 4 (Kate)

We can accept a total of about 100 pieces for the auction, but only 30 to 35 of those for the live auction. Art will be juried for inclusion and placement in the live or silent auction. If we receive a large number of submissions, we may not be able to accept all donations. You will be notified no later than April 1 of the jury decision. If your piece is not chosen for the live auction, you have the option of replacing it with another piece for the silent auction or withdrawing your donation.

All artwork accepted for the auction becomes the property of Sisters Folk Festival, Inc.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Friday, March 1 – Any artwork received by this date will be considered for MOTH promotion.

Friday, March 15, Art Intake Day – This is the last day to deliver artwork for the auction. The location for art intake will be announced at a later date.

Monday, March 18 – Winter Concert featuring Irish supergroup Ímar. Donating artists will receive a pair of complimentary tickets.

Friday, May 10 – MOTH Art Stroll; Auction donations are on display is participating Sisters businesses.

Saturday, May 11 – My Own Two Hands Art Auction & Party! Donating artists each receive one complimentary ticket to the auction and can purchase one discounted ticket for a guest. Discounted tickets are $50 (regular price $85). We will let you know when tickets are available to purchase.

sistersfolkfestival.org