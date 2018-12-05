Weekend Passes for Sisters Folk Festival

All Event passes for the 2019 Sisters Folk Festival are now on sale.

The Sisters Folk Festival is a world-class, three-day celebration of roots music from blues to bluegrass, held the weekend following Labor Day. Truly ‘All the Town’s A Stage’ with close to 50 acts at 11 venues throughout beautiful Sisters, Oregon.

The 2019 Festival is September 6-9. Weekend passes are $170 for adults and $55 for youth 18 and under.

Get your Festival passes HERE. Got questions? Check out the detailed ticketing information on our website.

If you have any trouble purchasing your pass(es), please contact pete@sistersfolkfestival.org for assistance.