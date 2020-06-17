We’re Almost Halfway There!

(Photo | Courtesy of Rosell Wealth Management)

From Rosell Wealth Management:

Dear Clients & Friends,

Last November, just before my daughter Sophie left to begin her college studies, we traveled into the lush mountains of Sri Lanka. We had no idea that this trip would make such a profound impact on our lives, and consequently, the lives of 148 children and their families. This story is one of serendipity, synchronicity and love. I invite you to watch a one-minute video to learn about how this trip to Sri Lanka has greatly inspired me to help the students and teachers of St. Margaret’s Elementary School (youtube.com/watch?v=FsdjJ5Lr4cE&feature=youtu.be).

Read more about our philanthropic adventure here.

Click Here to meet the students of St. Margaret’s. We are grateful to be partnering with OMNIA Institute for Contextual Leadership.

Our goal is to raise enough money to build a classroom and a toilet with running water for the students of St. Margaret’s school in Sri Lanka. We need your help to make this happen.

We have until June 26 to raise our goal of $7,200!

HELP US MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT

Donate Here: globalgiving.org/projects/running-water-and-top-school-spots-for-tea-farm-kids

By giving today, June 17, your donation helps our project qualify for additional funding!

541-385-8831 • David@RosellWealthManagement.com