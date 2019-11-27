What Would Christmas Be Without a Box of See’s Candy?

Redmond Kiwanis members are making sure you can find the appropriate supply of See’s Candy for friends and family at three locations this year starting today.

Even though the Redmond Sears store has closed, Kiwanis will be staffing that building again this year Monday through Saturday from 10am to 5:30pm. Members will also be joining the chamber’s Holiday Village Market in Centennial Park on November 29 and 30 and December 7 and 14 from 11am to 5pm. New this year, Kiwanians will staff the lobby at Wilco on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Christmas from 10am to 5:30pm.

Randy Marvin is chairing the See’s Candy sales effort this year, which raises funds for Kiwanis youth projects. If you would like to order in advance, he can be contacted at 541-241-4962.

redmondkiwanis.org