165 Arts Organizations Receive $1,271,840 in FY2023 Operating Support Awards

(The Taiko Project performs at The Tower Theatre | Photo Courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)
Unrestricted awards totaling $1,271,840 will be distributed to 165 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2023 Operating Support Program. There are 13 organizations new to the program this year due to a growing number of eligible organizations.
Ranging from $3,000 to $ 25,000, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.*
“We regularly hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Jenny Green. “Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the financial pressure.”
In 2019 organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.
*Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. This program funds an additional 106 arts organizations.
Fiscal year 2023 Operating Support Grants, sorted alphabetically by geographic region (see end of list for region/county key), were awarded to:
Central
BendFilm, Bend: $7,328
Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend: $3,000
Scalehouse, Bend: $4,700
Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $9,916
Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,344
The High Desert Museum, Bend: $22,156
Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $9,525
Greater Eastern — North
Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $9,697
Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,814
Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,344
Greater Eastern — South
Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario: $7,570
Juniper Arts Council, John Day: $4,700
Portland Metro
45th Parallel, Portland: $4,344
Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $5,451
All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $14,875
Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $5,262
Art In The Pearl, Portland: $4,344
Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $11,080
A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,344
Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $6,678
BodyVox Inc., Portland: $11,990
Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $4,820
Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $11,680
Caldera, Portland: $16,364
Camp45 Contemporary, Portland: $4,883
Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,092
Chamber Music Northwest, Portland: $14,813
Children’s Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,835
Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $7,413
Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,344
CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,344
Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,344
Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $5,903
Echo Theater Company, Portland: $4,984
Ethos Inc., Portland: $8,317
Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $10,066
Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $8,158
Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,344
Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $5,309
In a Landscape, Portland: $5,908
Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $6,500
Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $10,229
Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $17,555
Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,719
Metroarts Inc, Portland: $4,877
MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $10,615
Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $9,241
Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $18,493
Music Workshop, Portland: $4,344
My Voice Music, Portland: $6,073
Northwest Children’s Theater & School Inc., Portland: $13,674
Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,972
Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,031
Open Signal, Portland: $19,956
Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $12,288
Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $12,675
Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $9,763
Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $5,424
Oregon Children’s Theatre Company, Portland: $13,280
Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $4,789
Oregon Society of Artists, Portland: $3,000
Oregon Symphony, Portland: $25,000
Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,843
Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $6,661
PHAME Academy, Portland: $8,263
PlayWrite, Portland: $5,055
Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $6,946
Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,344
Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000
Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $10,319
Portland Center Stage, Portland: $23,773
Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,344
Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,344
Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Inc., Portland: $6,642
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $12,772
Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $8,045
Portland Opera Association, Portland: $23,831
Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,713
Portland Playhouse, Portland: $10,296
PSU Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Portland: $5,933
Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,549
Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $4,344
Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $9,525
Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $6,630
Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000
Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls, Portland: $4,344
SCRAP Creative Reuse, Portland: $7,899
Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,344
Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,344
The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,686
The Red Door Project, Portland: $8,105
Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $4,626
Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,636
triangle productions, Portland: $5,479
Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton: $4,877
Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,344
Western Alliance of Arts Administrators, Portland: $6,183
White Bird, Portland: $9,865
Write Around Portland, Portland: $8,710
Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $11,469
Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,344
Youth Music Project, West Linn: $10,224
Mid-Valley
Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $8,042
Children’s Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,344
Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $3,740
Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $6,138
Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Salem: $5,145
Pentacle Theatre Inc., Salem: $4,511
Salem Art Association, Salem: $10,442
Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $6,270
Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,344
Willamette University/Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $8,626
North Central
Columbia Arts, Hood River: $6,165
North Coast
Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $5,936
Northeast
Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,344
Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,344
Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $6,164
Friends of the Opera House, Elgin: $3,991
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,344
South Central
PLAYA, Summer Lake: $5,378
Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $11,356
South Coast
Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education/Washed Ashore, Bandon: $5,917
Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,964
Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,674
South Valley/ Mid Coast
Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $4,806
Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $4,344
Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $6,346
Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,985
Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,344
Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $8,328
Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $4,437
Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $10,997
Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,621
Eugene Opera, Eugene: $5,199
Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $4,706
Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $18,086
Joint Forces Dance Company/DanceAbility, Eugene: $4,695
Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $16,614
Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $5,066
Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,344
Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,344
Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $14,260
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,539
Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $6,016
Oregon Folklife Network, Eugene: $4,344
Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $4,344
Pacific International Choral Festival, Eugene: $4,344
Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G., Eugene: $12,125
Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $5,793
The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,344
UofO Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Eugene: $15,081
Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $3,528
Southern
Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,344
Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,344
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000
Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,595
Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,344
Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,344
Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $6,687
Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,344
Southern Oregon University/ Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,344
Southern Oregon University/Schneider Museum of Art, Ashland: $4,344
Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,344
Region and County Key:
Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)
Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)
Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur Counties)
Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)
Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties)
North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)
North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties)
Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)
South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties)
South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties)
South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties)
Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties)