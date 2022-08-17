A Closing Concert of Shakespearean Grandeur

(Graphics | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

THREE REASONS you don’t want to miss August 21’s CLOSING NIGHT of Sunriver Music Festival’s 45th season:

Music for Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet — Those poetic lines you’ve known for generations come to life with the Festival Orchestra performing David Diamond’s glorious suite of incidental music for the famous play. The bass-baritone voice of Timothy Jones, equal parts intimate and powerful, fills the hall with British composer Finzi’s Let Us Garlands Bring accompanied by the Festival’s accomplished strings players.

THE “HAPPIEST” SYMPHONY EVER — Proclaimed as such by the composer himself, and critically dubbed “a most perfect” symphony, Mendelssohn’s 4th Symphony — the Italian Symphony — brings this monumental season to a warm and engaging grand finale.

BEND’S BRAND NEW VENUE — Caldera High School, at the intersection of SE 15th and Knott Roads has an impressive new state-of-the-art auditorium, ideal for the acoustical drama and enveloping wash of sound only a stage full of orchestra musicians can create.

The 45th season Sunriver Music Festival concert series runs August 10-21 at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall and at Bend’s newest auditorium Caldera High School.

Full schedule and tickets at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

