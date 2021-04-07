A Family For Every Child Events & Updates

(Graphic | Courtesy of A Family for Every Child of Eugene)

A Family for Every Child’s second annual Art Auction is approaching, and we want your art! Kids and adults are encouraged to create fun art pieces that we will then auction off to raise funds for our various programs affected by COVID. Last year, we raised over $1,200 from the auction and we hope to triple that this year!

Want to contribute some art? This year’s theme is Spring! All forms of art are accepted, but must be shippable. Submit your art by April 9.

For more information, contact Alex at alex@afamilyforeverychild.org, 541-343-2856 or events@afamilyforeverychild.org.

Run for a Reason or Volunteer

The Eugene Marathon is back, this time virtually. During April 23-25, run the historic trails throughout the city, or wherever you are, and make every mile count. The best part? You can run for free. How? Help fundraise for A Family for Every Child. Sign up for the Run for a Reason program, set a fundraising goal, meet it and run for free. Join our team through our GoFundMe Charity page.

If you had already been fundraising during last year’s Run for a Reason campaign, you are still on a team. If you’re a new runner, sign up below.

Join the team here: charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/a-family-for-every-child-20201.

Don’t want to run, but want to help? Volunteer! We are looking for ten volunteers to help with packing up running kits for the marathon runners. More details will be coming, but if you’re interested, please contact Alex at alex@afamilyforeverychild.org.

Need help registering and joining our team? Contact Alex at 541-343-2856 or email alex@afamilyforeverychild.org.

Princess for a Day is Coming

Need to do some spring cleaning? Donate your gently worn dresses and shoes to Princess for a Day.

Happening in August this year, everyone’s favorite princess-themed event is approaching, and we need help filling our inventory. Donate your new or gently-worn dresses and shoes (we mostly need child and youth sizes) to our office and be the best Fairy Godmother you can be. Call 541-343-2856 to inquire.

Donation box will be in the EPD headquarters lobby by the end of the week. Other donations box locations will be announced soon.

You can also shop our wishlist. Help us get our Princess costumes and fun accessories for the Princess goodie bags. View the Princess Wishlist here: amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist.

Meet all your favorite princesses, complete with a red carpet photoshoot and mini princess makeover, at Princess for a Day on Sunday, August 15 from 10am-5pm at Valley River Inn in Eugene. Princess for a Day provides a unique experience and creates unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime for foster and other children.

Cost is free to foster children, and $50 for general admission. Register at afamilyforeverychild.org/princess-for-a-day-registration.

YEE-HAW! It’s Heart of Country 2021!

A Family for Every Child presents the Heart of Country Festival 2021 on Sunday, June 13 from 12-4pm. Music and food and prizes, oh my!

The sweet sounds of the Heart of Country Festival will be coming out your speakers for another year, happening this June. Stay tuned for the link to purchase raffle tickets and what this year’s lineup and prizes will be.



Have questions or comments about upcoming events? Please contact us at events@afamilyforeverychild.org or call 541-343-2856.

Volunteer Opportunities

Administrative Supports

Several of our programs are seeking individuals to assist with general admin tasks. Skills needed are:

Strong oral and written communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to meet deadlines

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

These opportunities offer real-world work experience to add to your resume. Build on existing skills while learning new ones.

Video Content Creator

Are you a video/editing expert?

Do you have equipment to help us create video content for our website and other promotional outlets?

Create PSAs for our many programs

This is a local position for those in Lane County or who can travel to our offices for filming

Help us promote our many programs with professional quality video messages.

Family Adoption Specialist

Support waiting MAP families

Conduct Child Searches for available youth that meet a family’s criteria

Conduct outreach to families and child welfare professionals

Provide Recommendations

Provide meaningful support to families in the matching phase of adoption.

The FAS works with a family and their adoption worker to assist waiting families.

This support is priceless to families navigating the process of adoption.

Newsletter Writer

Do you have strong oral and written communication skills?

Do you have a knack for writing and a creative flair?

Do you have an attention to detail and the ability to meet deadlines?

Assist our Matching Assistance Program with creating and publishing newsletters and other email marketing needs.

For details about the above positions, email to info@afamilyforeverychild.org.

