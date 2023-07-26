A Passion for Color

(Top Row (L-R), Crooked River Canyon at Palisades by Janet Rawlings-Spangler, A Bowl Full of Cherries by Karen Cain Bond, Beauty Abounds by Nancy Misek, Radial Sundown by Shana Laursen, Bottom Row (L-R), Grazing by Kay Baker, A Pair of Cranes by Kay Terzian, Intermission by Barbara Alford, Ray of Petals by Lori Orlando)

All-Pastel Exhibit & Events at SageBrushers Gallery

SageBrushers Art Society is bringing a unique opportunity to Bend in the form of a new exhibit focused entirely on pastel art. Pastel, a soft dry pigment in stick or powder form, is similar to chalk and known for its juicy, rich colors. The show will hang from July 1 to August 30 at the SageBrushers Gallery at 117 Roosevelt Avenue in Bend. Gallery open hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4pm and Tuesdays, 10am-1pm.

The exhibit is one of six presented each year by SageBrushers 160+ member artists. The paintings will feature work by members of the SageBrushers’ Tuesday Pastel Group, as well as works by other member artists. “The Tuesday Pastel Group is just one of several weekly groups that get together at our studio to paint,” notes Pam Fortier, president of SageBrushers. “This group does a terrific job with their exhibit, presenting colorful and engaging work, and also sponsoring multiple events for the community to engage with the art and learn about the medium.”

Community events focused on the exhibit include an artists’ reception on July 15, from 2-4pm. Refreshments will be served and tours of the exhibit and the SageBrushers facility (including an art library and working studio) will be offered. In addition, a program event on August 12, 2-4pm, will include ongoing demonstrations of pastel painting and a “play station” for the public to try their hand at pastels.

“The Tuesday Pastel Group at SageBrushers is very focused on outreach and developing more interest in pastels as an art medium,” notes group member Barbara Alford. “We conduct “pop-up” classes for SageBrushers members who want to get started, and we welcome new members to join our group.”

SageBrushers Art Society is Central Oregon’s oldest and largest arts organization, with a mission to increase skills and understanding of the fine arts in the community. The Society maintains an art gallery, library, and working studio at its facility and is a non-profit cooperative run entirely by volunteers, with funding from modest annual membership fees, workshop revenues, fund-raising and grants.

sagebrushersartofbend.com