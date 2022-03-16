((L) Golden Crown Sparrow by Jacqueline Newbold (R) Roussillon by Jacqueline Newbold)

A Peek Inside My Watercolor Art Journals features Jacqueline Newbold’s colorful watercolor and experimental art journals.

Filled with fabulous florals, landscapes, animals and exotic scenes, Jacqueline’s journals provide a place where she can play, try out new ideas and embellish pages with mixed media. Her experimentation has led her to a variety of ways to combine watercolor with pen and ink. Some artists first draw with permanent ink and then paint over the drawing with washes of color. She prefers creating her painting first, then add ink lines at the very end of the process. This technique allows opportunities to create interesting organic shapes, modify areas as needed, and to add small details. It also gives her the freedom to enhance the areas she likes best.

A well-known and popular instructor, Jacqueline shares her passion for watercolor painting and art journaling by teaching at her private studio in Tumalo. She has also conducted watercolor workshops online, and in France and Italy. Her next overseas workshop is in Orvieto, Italy, May 2022 with Adventures in Italy.

Jacqueline is an active member of the High Desert Art League, Red Chair Gallery and the Oregon Watercolor Society. She shares her passion for watercolor painting and art journaling by teaching at her private studio in Tumalo. Her paintings and journals have been featured in national art publications and she is the author of many articles about the joy of recording life in an art journal while traveling.

The Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend is highlighting the work of Jacqueline Newbold during the month of March in the hotel lobby. Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend. Free admission.

newboldart.com