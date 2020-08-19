Adapting Summer Camps Allowed for Great Experiences 

(Photos | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Picture yourself in the woods at nearby Skyliner Lodge, surrounded by deliciously scented Ponderosa Pines, under ever-blue skies, listening to running water from Tumalo Creek, interacting with ground squirrels who beg for your leftover lunch scraps and hiking around the trails each morning to earn a well-deserved swim in the afternoons. Then, imagine you’re under ten years old. These senses of wonder occurred daily at Forest Explorers Camp over the last few weeks.

We were so happy to provide enriching outdoor experiences and adventuring for local Central Oregon youth. Even on the hottest days, campers let us know how excited they were for activities and games and simply splashing in the creek with their friends. Offering a safe and manageable program during a global pandemic seemed challenging at first — but our flexible and creative Youth Ed team created a positive environment to allow kids to just be kids.

Check out quick videos, fun photos and quotes from campers on our blog. They’re sure to make you smile! Read more here: envirocenter.org/summer-camp-success.

In case you missed it…

Catch the recording of last week’s Power Hour: Is Zero Energy the solution to housing affordability?

Zero energy homes might just be the missing link to creating more affordable housing for our entire community. Why? Because it means families can reliably count on stable housing costs, even as utility costs continue to increase. Because it means healthier indoor air quality. And because homes will be more durable and need fewer repairs over the life of the home.

Watch the video here: youtube.com/watch?v=nINVfTZgSYE&feature=youtu.be

Thank you, COPA & El Sancho!

We’re excited to partner with Central Oregon Pediatric Associates, who provided us with cute bags, sunscreen and hand sanitizer to add to our Grab & Go Garden and Nutrition Activity Kits we’ve been handing out to Boys & Girls Club families each week. This week’s produce was fresh carrots from Boundless Farmstead.

We’d also like to thank our favorite local taco shop, El Sancho, for their continued support of our Garden Program year after year. And we must admit… it’s tough to beat fresh tacos at a picnic table in our beautiful outdoor classroom. We’re enjoying the sunshine and delicious food this summer!

Solidarity with families affected by ICE

We stand in solidarity with our community and the families impacted by ICE detainments in Bend. Thank you to all the local organizers and leaders who kept us informed and brought us together. Central Oregon, let’s continue to show up for our neighbors. As many have stated, these acts of violence aren’t new, and they won’t stop after the recent incident. Right now, please consider a donation to Mecca Bend (meccabend.org). These funds will go directly to the families who were separated from their loved ones.

Make your voice heard!

Reminder: Bend City Council meets today, Wednesday, August 19, to make critical decisions regarding the future of Bend’s transportation system. View our full action alert here.

Help to pass a new Transportation System Plan (TSP) that will improve safety, walking and biking and equity. Send Council an email. Tell them you support the TSP and its vision for a safer, more walkable/bikeable and more transit-friendly Bend that meets the needs of everyone!

Ask the Council to let Bend voters vote on the Transportation Bond in November. Add your name to the open letter being delivered to Bend City Council, asking them to refer the measure to the ballot. You can also send Council an email. Tell them that Bend needs these investments and that voters should be able to decide if now is the right time.

Email council@bendoregon.gov today.

Our picks

Latino Fest — September 12, 11am-5pm

This annual event is moving online! Stay tuned to Latino Community Association‘s website for more details. (Also keep an eye out for additional Welcoming Week events, coming up September 12-20.)

Outdoor Adventure Film Grant 2021 — Deadline for applications is September 4 at 5pm.

The Oregon Made Creative Foundation and Travel Oregon have launched a $20,000 grant opportunity to elevate Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers and stories. Create a short film pitch that informs, inspires and/or captures a personal journey involving an outdoor pursuit in Oregon.

HDFFA Harvest Box Dinner — Pick up October 2

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is creating meal kits with an appetizer, main dish, drink and desserts — as well as live-streaming entertainment! All proceeds benefit HDFFA’s food access programs. Purchase yours today for a special night in.

View more upcoming events on our community calendar.

Sign up for action alerts today by texting the word ACTION to 541-234-8384.

