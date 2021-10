(Artwork | Courtesy of Sunriver Owners Association)

The Deschutes River Recreational Homesites (DRRH) will be holding their “all you can eat” spaghetti dinner on Saturday, October 9 from 5-7pm. The dinner will be held at the DRRH Club House on 17200 Milky Way (at the end of Solar Street). The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages five to ten (children under four are free). Please pay at the door with cash or check.